Nigeria: Big Brother Titans - Biggie Pulls First Twist, Introduces Four New Housemates

Four new housemates walked into the house during the season's first pool party, ready to join the fun on Thursday.

The first edition of Big Brother Titans, which sees South African and Nigerian housemates under one roof, has been ongoing for about four days.

The housemates have already provided much entertainment, and Biggie has taken things a notch higher.

In the season's first twist on Thursday night, he surprised his housemates by inviting four more guests to join them on the show.

Although surprised, the older housemates introduced to viewers on Sunday accepted their new counterparts with open hands.

Here's everything you need to know about the four new additions to the Big Brother Titans games.

Meet the four new housemates

Miracle OP is a 24-year-old originally from Anambra State. He describes himself as witty, talkative, and a risk-taker. He works at his family's pharmaceutical company and considers himself a tough guy with a soft core, especially towards those who matter to him.

Sandra is a 27-year-old Nigerian lady from Akwa Ibom State. According to her, she is a confident boss bitch who can sometimes be manipulative and passive-aggressive. She is an entrepreneur, ex-beauty queen, model and host.

Blue Aiva is a 22-year-old professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand. She believes she is a bad bitch and drama queen who is forward, bubbly, emotional, and loud. The Limpopo-born beauty quickly confesses that she has daddy issues that make her feel like she has a lot to prove.

Theo Traw is a 29-year-old South African music artiste from Vaal. He is a risk taker and a good listener that loves creating art pieces and making music. Interestingly, Theo designs his clothes and is a single-pringle ready for all kinds of "ships". He describes himself as the "pink panther", aka 'the African tribal guru', with super high energy. He is loud and never afraid to express himself.

Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star are sponsors of this BBTitans edition.