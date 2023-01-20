Nigeria: Sen Sani Musa Inaugurates Campaign Council for Niger East Senatorial District

Ahead of Saturday, February, 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Chairman, of the Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East yesterday inaugurated the Campaign Council that has been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the return of the Senator to the 10th Senate.

In his remarks today in Minna, Niger State while inaugurating the Council, Senator Musa who is the APC Candidate for the Senatorial election has however re-assured his constituents of quality representation than ever

Senator, Sani Musa known and addressed as 313 urged the campaign Council to work hand in hand with the party structure at all levels in order for them to achieve the desired objectives.

The Campaign Council which has the former Niger APC State Chairman, Engr. Jibrin Imam as Chairman also has Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso Secretary, Rt. Hon Abdul Bawa Wuse Speaker NSHA member and other 36 members respectively as members.

Recall that as part of moves to ensure the victory of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima in next month's election, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa had last month donated 100 campaign vehicles for the All Progressive Congress campaign in Niger state.

The Niger East Senatorial Candidate had also donated the unified campaign office for all the APC candidates in the state and the Presidential candidate and was commissioned by the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the campaign flag-off rally.

In a statement issued by his Media office, the Senator had also donated an office complex with a fully equipped ICT office to serve as a situation room during elections. According to the statement, the unified Campaign office was donated by Musa for all APC Candidates in Niger State and the Presidential Candidate and the Vehicles were commissioned by Senator Tinubu. Speaking while commissioning the office Complex and the Vehicles donated, Tinubu had commended the Senator for the donation adding that it was a huge sacrifice made by the senator at a time like this.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello who also commended Senator Musa for such a huge donation for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections, had urged party members to ensure that the gesture was reciprocated by using the vehicles and office complex to promote the party and ensure that all candidates of the party emerge victorious at the pools. In his remarks, the Special adviser of political and Strategy to the Niger state Governor, Mohammed Nma Kolo commended Senator Musa for his contribution to the growth of the party, thanked members of the APC for coming out in large numbers for the rally, adding that the large turn out was overwhelming and an indication that the general elections would be favourable for the APC in Niger.

According to the statement, the Commissioning was when the Presidential candidate attended the Town Hall meeting with farmers and agro commodity traders, where the people of Niger State were said to have thrown their weight behind the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

The APC supporters who converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna venue of the APC Presidential campaign rally in Niger State had openly declared preference for the APC flag bearer with solid assurances of victory, saying he has already won the election and they rented the air with a shout of "Asiwaju, you don win, you don win, don't say anything."

The rally was attended last year December by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan and several Governors Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Babagana Zulum (Borno); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) who is also the Director-General of the campaign. Also at the rally were former Governors Comrade Adams Oshiomhole(Edo) and Abdulaziz Yari(Zamfara) and the party's governorship candidate in Niger State, Muhammed Umar Bago.