Africa: It Was Make or Break - Ghana Star Midfielder Abagna

Ghanaian playmaker David Abagna says the victory over Sudan in their final Group C match of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) was a make or break fixture.

Abagna, who put up a sterling performance, received the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award for his heroics that inspired his team to an impressive 3-1 victory at the tournament in Algeria.

The Real Tamale United enforcer, who dictated affairs from midfield that secured the win over Sudan at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, credited the resilient fighting spirit of his team-mates after having to come from a goal down to seal the much-needed victory.

"When we conceded the goal, I told myself that we can't go down and I also spoke to my teammates. We had to psych each other up. We had to push because it was a make-or-break situation" said the 24-year-old midfielder.

Abagna also credited his coach and technical support stuff for the planning and approach to the win over the east Africans.

"We came with a plan and needed to stay focused. It was very difficult, but we had to stay focused. Having this man of the match award makes me very happy. There is so much excitement for me right now. It was a good team effort win" said an elated Abagna.

The victory brings the Galaxies right back into the tournament, with a fighting chance of making it into the quarterfinal.

They will however have to wait with baited breath for the outcome of the final group match between a high in confidence Madagascar side that will be up against a wounded Sudan who will be hoping to rectify their mistakes in what promises to be a photo-finish for the group.

The final Group C match will be played at the same venue on Monday evening at 20h00 GMT.