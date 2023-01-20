Liberia: Arcelormittal's Phase Two Expansion Creating 3000 More Jobs in Construction Phase Alone

Many of the new jobs are created through the hiring of senior, middle, and low-level Liberian technicians for the construction phase of the project, which is heavily concentrated in Yekepa, and Buchanan.

While the specific jobs created as of now weren't disclosed ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer- Josephus Coenen, CEO at a recent program marking the official announcement of the company as Headline Sponsor of the National County Sports Meet" even made mention of this huge feat"

CEO Coenen acknowledged the Phase two expansion journey which commenced in mid-2022 after delays occasioned by Ebola and COVID which disrupted the global health system, trade, and investment has created three thousand jobs.

Said Mr. Coenen: "with our Phase Two expansion project, nearly 3000 jobs are being created now during the construction phase, with Liberians filling most of these roles.

"We have come a long way as a company and as the Government, and we are proud of our partners with Liberia".

"We are proud of the progress accomplished together with the Government and are confident that much more can be achieved. ArcelorMittal is here for the long haul", said.

He added, "this is really exciting news, not just for our workforce, but for all Liberians and the country".

Phase Two Expansion of AML's mining and logistics operation in Liberia incorporates processing, rail, and port facilities and is one of the largest mining projects in West Africa with millions expected to be invested by the global steel giant.

The company will work to expand the capacity of the railway between Buchanan and Yekepa, routinely hire new staff and build the capacity of the seaport of Buchanan to handle complex cargo.

With AML already committed to the Multi-User Arrangement of Liberian infrastructure, these upgrades stand to enable the government to generate additional revenue to help fund public sector programs.

Work is currently ongoing at the ArcelorMittal mega ore procession plant in Yekepa.

When completed, the company says it stands to hire new Liberians who can help run the facility for maximum output.

This is why the company has invested more than US $ 7 million in its Vocational Center to train young Liberians who will fill the new roles to be created.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) finds itself in the heart of the company's training program for the next generation of Liberian technicians who will be ready for the technical mining industry.

True to its commitment, ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) in December 2022, graduated 50 young Liberians with diplomas in different high-quality technical disciplines after three years of study.

Fifteen earned diplomas as diesel mechanics, thirteen in electrical engineering, ten in fitting, and the remaining twelve in boiler making.

The graduates, including three females, are from all parts of Liberia, with Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa dominating. The Company absorbed all of them into its workforce.