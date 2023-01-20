Morocco/Liberia: President Weah Reaffirms Full Support for Morocco's 2025 Nations Cup Bid

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has described as false and misleading, reports making rounds in some international media outlets that he supports the bid of Algeria to host the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Nations Cup.

The Liberian Leader has already expressed his "fullest and strong" support for the Moroccan bid instead, which he has further emphasized to the Government of Morocco.

The President said, "Liberia fully endorses and supports Morocco's bid to host CAF Nations Cup 2025. I have made this commitment to King Hassan. It is cast in stone. "

The President cited the remarkable investments Morocco continues to put towards the development of football, which make them deserve a chance to host the biggest African Football Fiesta.

The Former FIFA World Best Player said Morocco brought immense pride to Africa at the just ended World Cup in Doha, Qatar and as such, Africa must honor them with the right to host the 2025 Nations Cup.

President Weah said he has already begun campaigning for Morocco with football stakeholders around the continent.

Morocco announced its bid after CAF stripped Guinea of its rights to host the tournament.