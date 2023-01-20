Liberia: EPS Boss Pledges to Meet Public Expectations

The Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) Trokon Roberts, has promised to transform the EPS to meet the expectations and aims of the Liberian people as the country gears up for presidential and legislative elections in October.

"Today I want to assure the public that the EPS under my watch, we will meet the expectations and the aims of the Liberian people particularly, during these critical times", Director Roberts vowed.

He made promised while being certificated by as the best male security expert of 2022 by Global News Network (GNN), an online outlet in Monrovia during its 10th annual award ceremony for both public and private officials, who are contributing to the growth and development of Liberia.

According to the EPS boss, being in law enforcement is challenging because one is required to respecting human rights, administering rule of law and justice, among others.

He said the job is not difficult, but complicated in that in the midst of politicking, working along with various politicians and striving to do the right thing isn't something easy.

"This award today is a challenge for me to wake up because the public will be watching my every move and how I will make those steps", he added.

"My office is open to the public; to control 800 plus individuals isn't an easy thing, but our intentions are good with respect to the rule of law; everyone is equal and we will treat everyone right.

I'm not a just comer; I am a professional security personnel. I spent fifteen years with the United Nations working in difficult environment, and I respect the rule of law, diversity; I will listen to your calls and will administer justice accordingly."

He noted that the EPS is a transformed institution, calling on those with their pens and papers to write whatever, but the facts will present themselves, as it's incumbent upon all to respect one another in the performance of their respective duties.

