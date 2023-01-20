Liberia: Students Disrupt Classes At UL

Normal academic activities at the State-run University of Liberia were disrupted Wednesday, January 18, after students from the campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP) protested against alleged refusal by administration to issue provisional Identification (ID) cards to freshmen students, who passed one of the two courses that were administered during placement and entrance exams last November.

SUP members accuse the UL Administration of conspiring with the government to deny over 2000 freshmen from entering the university.

Usually, when a candidate writing the entrance exams passes either Mathematics or English, instead of both subjects, they are issued provisional IDs that allow them to plan courses under condition that they must meet certain score or grade mark to fully enter the university with a new ID number.

SUP had given the UL Administration an ultimatum to ensure the affected 2000 freshmen are issued regular ID to allow them plan courses and enroll this semester.

Alleged refusal by the administration prompted protesting students to disrupt normal classes at the UL Main Campus Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

The University authorities are yet to speak officially on the matter.

But an executive of SUP, Student Odecial Mulbah, explains that the alleged refusal by the administration to issue provisionary IDs to the affected freshmen students indicates that it has sided with the government to stop those over 2000 students from enrolling at the University.

He reiterates call to the administration to act accordingly to allow students in this category plan their courses.

Student Mulbah claims that President George Weah has failed the student community of Liberia without saying how, but vows that they will initiate a concerted effort to make President Weah, who is seeking re-election, a one-term President comes October.

SUP has been a stern critic of the Weah administration since it took power in 2018. It accuses the government of corruption, ineptitude, constitutional violations, among other vices.

After taking office, President Weah declared public universities across the country tuition-free, the first ever in history, but critics say this should be matched with standards and quality of staff.