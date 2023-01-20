Liberia: UP Parades With Boakai

-to showcase his fitness

Just days after 2011 Nobel Laureate Ms. Leymah Gbowee wrote here, suggesting that former Vice President Joseph Boakai retire from politics to focus on his health and grandkids, partisans of the Unity Party paraded with the former vice president to demonstrate his fitness on Wednesday.

"The writings are on the wall; my Uncle Joe is in no position to contest! Uncle Joe, please be well--I pray god's blessings upon you." Ms. Gbowee wrote days after Amb. Boakai was discharged from the Christian run ELWA Hospital following a brief stay.

On Wednesday, UP partisans flooded social media with images of the former vice president sitting and taking a brief stroll with folder in his hands to demonstrate his fitness and readiness for work.

Pictures showed the former vice president also using his hand that appeared to have been unmovable when he was being discharged from the ELWA hospital last week.

Amb. Boakai was recently rushed to the ELWA hospital where he spent few days seeking medical attention. His party said he reportedly checked in at the hospital on Sunday, January 8, 2023, for precautionary observation after he felt minor fever. But critics say, the octogenarian former vice president may have suffered a minor stroke.

Notwithstanding, Ms. Gbowee said Boakai's retirement from active politics would be in the interest of peace, development, and future of Liberia, though she did not explain what she meant.

In her open letter to the former ruling Unity Party, which has received several backlashes from the party, Ms. Gbowee said the former Vice President deserves to spend his golden years interacting with his grandkids, enjoying family time.

The peace advocate further called on the former ruling Unity Party to reconsider partnering with other political parties to form a merger that will provide a viable political option for the Liberian people.

She concluded by saying "Dear Unity Party, Liberia's political future, and interest lie and rest squarely in your hands! It is high time we put egos aside and put Liberia and her interest first! Do the right thing!!!!"

However, responding to Ms. Gbowee, Unity Party former Secretary General Mo Ali raised several questions saying "when last Laymah visited Amb. Joseph N. Boakai to know his health status?"

In their display of photos on Wednesday Amb. Boakai could be seen entering and out of his compound with a folder in his hand while an elderly lady and aides followed.

Other scenes showed him sitting with an elderly lady and at one point sitting and strolling thru his phone. In another scene, he is seen interacting with separate individuals.