Liberia Wins Council Seat in Confederation of African Athletes After 49 Years

Accra, Ghana — For the first time since the founding of Confederation of African Athletics(CAA) in 1973, Liberia has been elected as Council Member for Confederation of African Athletics Region II.

Liberia's broke the leadership drought of 49 years in the continental athletic governing body, when Mulbah Zaza, President of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) was elected over the weekend in Accra, Ghana.

Mr. Zaza was elected alongside with Madam Aminata Keita of Mali and Mr. Kouami Jeannot of Ivory Coast for a four-year's term as Council Members, from 2023 - 2027.

The trio were elected over three other contestants for the Council Representatives' slots. Losers were Mr. Tchanile Salifuo of Togo, Madam Oually Sara of Senegal and Madam Maria Wormphil of Nigeria.

In other positions, Guinean Ousmani Camara whipped Nigeria's Omatseye for the position of Auditor of the CAA/Region II, while Sawadodo Missiri won unopposed for the position of the Technical Director of the CAA Region II.

The 15-member's association of CAA Region II comprises of Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Togo, Liberia, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Cape Verde, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Benin.

Meanwhile, Mr. Okowa Tonobok, the current President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), was elected the new President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA Region II).

Okowa defeated his rival Vierin DeGon of Benin (9-6) in a race that had to go to second-round after each candidate got 7 votes apiece from the 15 ballots in the first round.

Oually Sara from Senegal and Togo's Tchanile Salifuo Falilatou withdrew from the Presidential contest.

The 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA Region II) are from Gambia and Togo respectively.