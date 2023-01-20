Gambia: Govt Intensifies Manhunt for Accused Coupist, Petty Officer Lamin Jadama

Following the recently foiled coup plot to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, The Gambia Government on Monday, 16th January, 2023 secured an Interpol "Red Notice" for the worldwide arrest of Petty Officer Lamin Jadama.

It can be recalled that on Friday, 6th January 2023, The Gambia Government charged Jadama and seven of his colleagues (eight soldiers) of The Gambia Armed Forces with two counts of "treason and conspiracy to commit felony." Earlier on Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023 two civilians and a police officer were charged with "concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony."

While PO Jadama remains at large, his co-accused soldiers and civilians are remanded at the Mile II Central Prisons in Banjul awaiting trial.

Under the circumstances, citizens, residents and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are all notified that PO Lamin Jadama is wanted and should be reported to the nearest police or security post if seen.

The public is hereby warned that Petty Officer Lamin Jadama is a fugitive from justice and any person caught aiding, colluding with or harbouring him, will be dealt with according to law.

Citizens and residents are urged to comply with this notice and report any developments related to PO Jadama's situation to the nearest law enforcement agencies or local authorities.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser