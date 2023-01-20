South Africa: Gauteng Health Dept Aims to Stem Measles Outbreak - South African News Briefs - January 20, 2023

Cape Town — Gauteng Health Dept Target 95% Measles Vaccination Rate Among Children

The Gauteng Department of Heath has announced that it intends to vaccinate 95% of children in the province following a measles outbreak where more than 200 cases were confirmed, Eyewitness News reports. The department added that the highly transmissible illness could spread easily in schools. According to the the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, measles is most common in children 5 to 9 years of age.

Water Crisis Mounts in Nelson Mandela Bay as Main Dam Reaches Record Low

Impofu, the main dam for the Nelson Mandela Municipality, has reached a record low in water levels as an eight-year drought in the region continues to intensify, eNCA reports. Ten water augmentation projects are in development to ease residents' needs, however, dam levels are dropping at alarming rates, along with prolonged power cuts which have impacted the water pumping capabilities of smaller reservoirs.

Lights Out - Eskom Office Disconnected from Grid Over Non-Payment

The non-payment of a bill amounting to more than R500,000 to the uMhlathuze municipality has resulted in the Eskom office in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast being disconnected, TimesLive reports. The City said it was conducting a disconnection campaign on those entities owing large debts and comes amid a similar effort in Johannesburg where businesses and residents owe more than R4 billion.