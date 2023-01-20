Ghana: Capt One Golf Society Gets Support for Kids Tournament

19 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Peew-Williams Services Company Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian Engineering and Research Consultancy Company, has announced a special support package for the second edition of the Captain One Golf Society tournament for kids.

At a short ceremony, the company presented an undisclosed amount to the Society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and support for golf development in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company, Mr Edward Williams, said as a company that prides itself on support for vulnerable and underprivileged kids, it was pleasing to know that the Society had a similar objective, hence the support.

"We are glad to come on board to support golf by assisting the less privileged youngsters to become icons in future," he stated.

The President and Founder of the Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, expressed gratitude to the company for coming on board and assured them of a great partnership that would be of mutual benefit to all.

He also assured the company that the funds received would be used for its intended purpose, and officially invited them to the tournament to have a first-hand information on how the project has evolved.

The second edition of the Captain One Golf Kids golf tournament is scheduled to tee-off on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.