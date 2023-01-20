Ghana: Capt One Golf Society Gets Support for Kids Tournament

Peew-Williams Services Company Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian Engineering and Research Consultancy Company, has announced a special support package for the second edition of the Captain One Golf Society tournament for kids.

At a short ceremony, the company presented an undisclosed amount to the Society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and support for golf development in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company, Mr Edward Williams, said as a company that prides itself on support for vulnerable and underprivileged kids, it was pleasing to know that the Society had a similar objective, hence the support.

"We are glad to come on board to support golf by assisting the less privileged youngsters to become icons in future," he stated.

The President and Founder of the Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, expressed gratitude to the company for coming on board and assured them of a great partnership that would be of mutual benefit to all.

He also assured the company that the funds received would be used for its intended purpose, and officially invited them to the tournament to have a first-hand information on how the project has evolved.

The second edition of the Captain One Golf Kids golf tournament is scheduled to tee-off on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.