Ghana: Wendy Shay to Thrill Guests At 47th SWAG Awards Night

19 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer, Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in showbiz circles as Wendy Shay, is set to thrill audience at the 47th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards night.

The event is billed to take place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Wendy Shay, who hit the music scenes with her 'Uber Driver' song would be the main act for the night and would be supported by stand-up comedian OB Amponsah.

SWAG has featured a long list of elite performers, including Amakye Dede, the Ramblers International Band, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah to perform at the awards in line with SWAG tradition.

SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah said the decision to reach high-profile musicians like Wendy Shay to perform at the prestigious awards falls in line with the association's tradition to provide stakeholders with high-quality entertainment on such an august platform to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Ghana sports in 2022.

The event would be powered by MTN Ghana, Adamus Resources, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Gas and HD Plus.

It would be aired live exclusively on HD+ channel 151 which is the SCOORE HD.

Over 40 personalities with sports administrators and institutions in 29 different categories would be rewarded for excellence in the year under review, 2022.

