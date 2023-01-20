Ghana: Yilo Krobo ECG Holds Fun Games to Promote Peace

A combined team of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) team thrashed representatives of the Kpong township 5-3 in a penalty shootout win in a football fun game held on Saturday at Yilo Krobo.

The match was part of efforts by the Krobo District of the ECG to build a healthy relationship between the Company, its customers and the general public.

The participating teams were selected from communities within the Krobo area. They included the ECG/ Military, Kpogunor, Kpong, Akro, Police Personnel from Somanya and the Yilo Krobo Secondary School.

The winning team received a commemorative cup which was presented by the ECG Tema Regional Manager, Mr Emmanuel Akinie, who congratulated them for coming out victorious.

In an interview with the media, he said such activities were recommended because it helped to improve the health of the staff and their clients and also fostered a healthy relationship between both groups.

Mr Akinie appealed to their customers to exercise patience with them when there were technical challenges.

He gave an assurance that their staff were competent enough to handle such issues to serve their customers better and to prevent any inconvenience to them.