Ghana: Alleged Coup Plot Trial - Court Orders Accused to File Disclosures

The nine persons, including senior military and police officers, standing trial at the Accra High Court, for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government have been asked to file disclosures on or by January 27.

They will appear again on February 1.

When they appeared before Justices Efia Serwaa Asare Botwe, Hafisa Ameliboba and Henry Oppong, the judges reminded the accused that they failed to comply with an earlier order to file disclosures and asked them to do so before the next adjournment.

The accused are in court for allegedly taking part in the activities of Take Action Ghana (TAG), a non-governmental organisation, accused by the prosecution of planning to destabilise the country to take over the government.

They are Dr Frederic Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive of Citadel Hospital, Alajo, Accra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) and Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith).

The rest - Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon and Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine - are all soldiers.

ACP Dr Agordzo and Col. Gameli have pleaded not guilty to abetment of high treason, while the rest have pleaded not guilty to high treason and conspiracy to commit high treason.

The prosecutor, Mrs Hilda Craig, a Principal State Attorney, has told the court that Dr Mac-Palm and his colleagues belonged to an association called Take Action Ghana (TAG) and had planned to stage demonstrations, ostensibly to topple the government.

She said in July 2019, accused contacted a blacksmith from Alavanyo, in the Volta Region, to manufacture 22 explosives, six ammunitions and five pistols.

Mrs Craig said that the manufacturer charged alleged accomplices GH¢2,300 as the cost of each pistol and GH¢400.00 for each explosive.

She said on September 19, 2019, Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui were arrested after test firing at Teshie Military shooting range.

The court heard that a search conducted in the premises of the Citadel Hospital revealed six unregistered pistol, one registered pistol, 22 explosives, three grenades, 63 rounds of ammunition, two empty AK47 magazines and other machines used in manufacturing weapons.