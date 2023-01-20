Ghana: SES HD+ Launches New Football Channel

Premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD Plus Ghana, has launched the SCOOORE HD, an exclusive football channel in Accra on Tuesday.

The free-to-air channel would bring subscribers the best live football, highlights, news and insights from top international leagues, cups and tournaments including the German Bundesliga, French League 1, DFB-Pokal as well as the Argentine league.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for SES HD Plus Ghana,

Mrs Adelaide Abbiw-Williams said existing customers would enjoy live matches on the channel without additional charges.

She added that, the current addition to their channels reaffirmed their commitment to enhance TV viewing experience for Ghanaians.

"This is a new era of football on HD Plus and we are pleased to launch a world-class free-to-air football channel created to connect football fans in typical Ghanaian homes more deeply with thrilling live matches from around the world,"she stated.

SCOORE HD would be on channel 151.

Launching it, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr Kwabena Yeboah said, the introduction of the new channel marked another significant milestone for HD Plus.

"We have no doubt the channel will live to its billing by providing quality football to subscribers without any additional charges," he stated.

He also announced HD Plus' partnership with SWAG for the upcoming 47th Awards Night scheduled for January 28.

"We look forward to the fun and drama the new channel brings and I would commend HD Plus for the initiative," he stated.

The event was attended by distinguished former and present Ghanaian footballers and administrators including Odartey Lamptey, Fataw Dauda, Augustine Ahinful, Ibrahim Tagoe, Agyemang Badu and Godwin Attram.