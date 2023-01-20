Sierra Leone: FBC Lecturer in Court for Domestic Violence

57-year -old Augustine Ansumana Garmoh, lecturer at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, has made several appearances before Magistrate Mark Ngegba on the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on allegation of domestic violence.

The accused was in court for domestic violence contrary to Section 2(1) of the Domestic Violence Act No.20 of 2007.

It was alleged that the accused on a date between 1st Jan 2016 and Wednesday 19th January 2022, at Upper Allen Town in Freetown, psychologically abused Hassantu Garmoh, with whom he had a domestic relationship.

The abstract report indicates that the complainant was psychologically and emotionally abused by the accused.

Prosecution witness, a police officer, Detective Sergeant 10284 Unisa Sesay, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) headquarters, said he knows the complainant and recognised the accused.

He recalled on 1st January 2016 and the 19th January 2022.

He said on the 1st April 2022 a case of an inquiry file of domestic violence was handed over to him for investigation.

He said was given an instruction to invite the accused person and on the said date the accused honored the invitation, and that he obtained voluntary caution statement from him, witnessed by DPC John Momoh Conteh.

The caution statement was tendered in court to form part of the court records.

The witness stated that he charged the accused with the offense of domestic violence and causing physiological abuse.

After his testimony, the witness informed the Bench that his lawyer was not present in court to cross examine the witness, therefore Magistrate Ngegba adjourned the matter to the 9th February 2023.