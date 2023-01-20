Sierra Leone: Bench Warrant for Village Chief

19 January 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed J Kargbo

On January 18, 2022, at the Magistrate Court No1, Pademba Road in Freetown, Sergeant 9939 Lahai M applied for bench warrant to arrest the chief of Beledu Village, Kenema District, Alhaji Ansumana Kallon, for failing to appear in court and answer to the offence of alleged fraudulent conversion.

The accused was taken to court by Augustine Garmoh, lecturer at Fourah Bay College, for allegedly obtaining his vehicle.

The bench warrant was endorsed by Magistrate Mark Ngegba.

The accused, Alhaji Ansumana Kallon, is before Magistrate Mark Ngegba on a count of obtaining goods by false pretenses contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on 22nd September, 2020, on Fourah Bay College campus in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained certain property -white Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number AAG 454, valued five thousand United State Dollars, equivalent to seventy two million, five hundred thousand Leones, property of one Augustine Garmoh, by falsely pretending that he will buy the said vehicle, knowning to be false.

Due to his failure to attend court hearing, the matter was adjourned to the 19th February 2023 for further hearings.

