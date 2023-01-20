Nigeria: I Won't Tolerate Incompetent, Bad Leaders, Obi Vows

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said there will be no room for incompetent and bad leaders under his presidency.

He promised to change the narratives of incompetent and bad leadership of the past.

Obi stated this on yesterday in Minna, the Niger State capital during a presidential rally held at Polo Ground as part of his ongoing campaign tour of the North

He said Agriculture, power and other critical infrastructures will form a very important aspect of his government if elected.

The LP standard bearer promised to use Niger State as the starting ground for agricultural revolution to feed the entire country.

He said his administration will utilize the vast and fertile farm land available in Niger state for agricultural revolution, adding that "millions of our unemployed youths will be gainfully employed when I become President with your mandate".

He also promised to declare a state of war on the power sector if elected president in the forthcoming election.

Obi said, "For over 34 years, our failed government has produced poverty and unemployment. We are here to change the incompetent leaders if you give us the opportunity through the election. Vote Labour Party for us to have the opportunity to revive the economy including agriculture and power".

While urging the people to be wary of fake promises, he said "no more fake promises, chase them out of office. If they give you the money they stole from us, collect it, it is our money, but do not vote for them."

Obi said the security challenges in the state and other parts of the country will be tackled with vigour without religion or ethnic considerations in finding a lasting solution

Earlier, the Niger State governorship candidate of the party, Hon Joshua Bawa said the state needs urgent rescue which he was set to provide.