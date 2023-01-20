Nigeria: Benue Govt Commissions 30.5km Guma Road, Remodelled General Hospital

The Benue state government has commissioned the 30.5km Gbajimba-Tse-Ortom to Tse-Upev-Tse-Akaahena Road in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, constructed by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration.

Also commissioned is the remodeled Gbajimba General Hospital in the same Guma LGA.

Commissioning the road which terminates at the Nasarawa state border, the lawmaker representing Benue North West District, Senator Orker Jev who lauded Governor Ortom for prioritizing rural development, stressed that it was a clear demonstration of keeping to campaign promises.

According to Senator Jev, "we are in electioneering time, and our people, our traditional rulers can see that promises made by our party have been delivered. When we promise we deliver. Governor Ortom promised to deliver this 30.5km road and he has delivered it. That is why you can still give him more responsibilities by sending him to the Senate because he will still deliver and PDP will deliver also."

"This road will completely change the lives of the people residing in the communities on this stretch. They can now move their agricultural products from the rural communities with ease to the town."

Commissioning the remodelled General Hospital, the lawmaker representing Benue North East District, Senator Gabriel Suswam represented by the Member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Bem Mzondu praised Ortom's infrastructural development strides, particularly his achievements in the healthcare sector, saying it had given a new lease of life to service delivery in the sector.

The Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mr. Victor Ukaha who disclosed that the 30.5 km road was executed at over N2billion said the road had made life more comfortable for the benefiting communities and appreciated Governor Ortom for providing funds for the execution of the project.

On his party, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Ngbea who also lauded the Governor's achievements in the healthcare sector appealed to him to also approve an ambulance for the hospital as well as recruitment of more healthcare personnel to augment the shortfall that was being experienced.

In his remarks, Governor Ortom said the newly commissioned road has opened up easy access to the communities as well as facilitated quick response by security agencies in event of distress calls.

The Governor disclosed that the comprehensive renovation of the Gbajimba General Hospital and Doctors Quarters and other hospitals across the state cost the sum of N1.2billion. He said it was his administration's modest commitment to ensuring quality healthcare delivery in the state.

On the complaint by the Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea on the shortfall of personnel in the healthcare sector in the State, Governor Ortom directed the Ministry of Health and Human Services to immediately put in place machinery for the recruitment of more personnel, particularly nurses to ensure efficient service delivery.