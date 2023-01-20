Africa: 'Everything Was Planned' - Uganda Coach Sredojevic Reacts After Defeating Senegal

Coach Milutin Sredojevic, who masterminded Uganda's win over Senegal on Wednesday at the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), believes his side succeeded in their game plan.

The Cranes stunned the favourites after winning 1-0 in their second Group B fixture in Annaba on to go top in the standings.

Senegal were touted as the favourites ahead of the match but Uganda's spirited performance ensured them the victory at the 19 May 1956 Stadium.

The Serbian coach says Uganda's win over the Teranga Lions was a key part of the well rehearsed the strategy that was deployed.

"I believe that we succeeded in our plans," Milutin Sredojevic said.

"We are not over the moon. It is for our players and people back at home to celebrate because Uganda doesn't beat Senegal everyday.

"However, we focus our attention on the next game against Cote d'Ivoire. I have deleted this match from my mind.

The Serbian born tactician then highlighted some key areas where his side made the difference against Senegal.

"We focused ourselves on four aspects around the strength and weaknesses of the opponents. Everything we theoritically planned went through. It was like a Hollywood movie.

"At half time we had to readjust. I give credit to the players. They put up a fight and forced Senegal to play long balls which is one of the many things we wanted.

The last time Uganda won a game at the CHAN was nine years back, a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso, and the coach was keen to recall the history.

"I need to remind everyone that since 2014 this is our first win. It is the first win in years. The other happened in 2014 when I was coach. I have given seven years of my life to Uganda football football and feel very proud tonight," said Micho.

"We shall now refocus on the good things in the first two matches and try to be a better version of Uganda Cranes in the next match against Cote d'Ivoire."

That decider against the Elephants of Cote D'Ivoire, will be played on Sunday January 22, at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, as from 2000 GMT.