Africa: Coach Thiaw Frustrated With Senegal's Lack of Efficiency

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has blamed his side's TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) defeat to the Uganda on the lack of efficiency.

The trainer was left stunned after the home-based Teranga Lions were handed the shock Group B defeat in the Algerian city of Annaba on Wednesday night.

Milton Karisa's first-half goal was enough for Uganda to leapfrog Senegal to go top of Group B following the 1-0 win at the 19 May 1956 Stadium.

"Sometimes football can be cruel. Today lack of efficiency in front of goal was our undoing. We remain focused on the next game against DRC," Senegal's Pape Thiaw said after the game.

"Today it cost us but we remain optimistic that hardwork can change the situation."

Senegal's Cheikh Sidibe had a penalty saved in the game, the second failed attempt from the Teranga Lions in consecutive games, after Lamine Camara's against Cote D'Ivoire.

"Yes those are huge opportunities that we have not capitalized on," Thiaw said when quizzed about the missed penalties.

"For penalties we have first,second and third takers. Today the first missed. Penalties are technical but sometimes these things happen. Besides that we had other chances and didn't take them."

Thiaw assures his team will flip their focus to the next match against the DR Congo which is their final match in the group.

"We will not keep this game in our minds. Before coming here we knew a competition is about three group games. Taking aside the results, these players showed some good quality today, I congratulate them while switching attention to the next game."

The home based Teranga Lions are now second in group B with three points, as they head into their last group game on Sunday.

Senegal will challenge DR Congo on Sunday at 2000 GMT at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.