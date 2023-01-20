Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Coach Haidara Still Hopeful of Advancing From Group

Souailo Haidara is optimistic that his team can qualify for the quarter- finals of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), despite Wednesday's draw with DR Congo.

The coach of the Elephants watched as his side drew goalless with the Leopards in their second group match at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in the Algerian city of Annaba.

The result leaves the Elephants at bottom of Group B with one point after losing their opening match of the group against Senegal but the coach believes they can win their final group game to advance.

"We were not clinical in front of goal, but we gave it our all. I appreciate my players, though I would have been more satisfied with a win," Haidara said after the game.

"It was a very tactical and difficult game. We knew Congo was not going to be an easy opponent. We will keep working and hope to be at our best before our third match.

Haidara insists his side is still in the mix for a spot in the last eight as they take on Uganda in their final group match on Sunday.

"We are not out of the competition. We will go into the third game targeting qualification. I still believe in my team," Haidara insisted.

Ten-man Cote d'Ivoire held firm to secure a goalless draw against DR Congo at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, after Mohamed Zoungrana was sent off late in the game.

The Elephants will clash with the Uganda Cranes on Sunday in their last group game at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.