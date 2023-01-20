Africa: Semakula Credits Hard Work for Uganda's Win Over Senegal

Uganda defender Kenneth Semakula says the hard work of his team-mates resulted in the historic 1-0 over Senegal at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who plays for SC Villa Kampala, was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match after playing a key role as the Cranes stunned the Teranga Lions in their Group B match.

The youngster put up an impressive performance alongside his defensive partners Gift Fred and Geofrey Wasswa in a three-man backline that held the Senegalese at bay.

Wednesday's match in the Algerian city of Annaba was the second game in a row that Uganda kept a clean sheet at the CHAN after drawing goalless against DR Congo on opening day.

Semakula says the continous backbreaking work by the entire squad resulted in them stunning the talented and highly rated Senegalese.

"We worked so hard. We made sure we stayed as a group and pushed further," Semakula said.

"We feel so happy and grateful that we have been able to get maximum points. We have to keep working and not get carried away.

"This game is a stepping stone. Our main objective is winning games, and not man of the match awards."

The result blows Group B wide open and acts as a major lifeline to the Cranes going into the final round of matches in the group.

Uganda came out on top despite threading dangerously in the opening minutes against Senegal at the 19 May 1956 Stadium.

Cheikh Tidiane Sidibé's missed penalty for Senegal galvanized the men of Milutin Sredojević who gathered momentum and took the lead three minutes after the half hour mark through skipper Milton Karisa.

Uganda have their destiny in their hands as they could make history by going into the next round of the competition for their first time in six attempts if they avoid defeat against Cote D'Ivoire on Sunday.