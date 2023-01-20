Africa: You Can Expect a Different Ghana Team Tomorrow - Walker

Following their shock defeat against tournament debutants Madagascar in their TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Group C opening match, Ghana head Annor Walker has hinted at a different Ghana team that will face Sudan at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Thursday.

The two-time CHAN finalists are hoping to redeem themselves against the East Africans in a must win match for The Galaxies who were tipped to be one of the tournament favourites ahead of the continental showpiece currently underway in Algeria.

Addressing members of the media a day before their important clash, Walker said they have had a proper assessment of their shock defeat against Madagascar and as a result, will make a few changes to his line up and approach.

"We played Madagascar last Sunday and the painful defeat worried us. Tomorrow is a must win for us. We identified the individual mistakes as well as where it went wrong as a collective. I know a lot of people were disappointed like us, but I can assure you that people will definitely see a different Ghana tomorrow," warned Walker.

Asked on what needed to be done to lift the spirits of the players ahead of the crucial encounter, Walker said it was a joint effort between himself as well as the players, as they are representing a country that is passionate about the game and fully behind them.

"The players naturally were down after the loss, but we have worked on this together as a team. They also understand that they are representing their country, so it is equally important that they themselves lift their heads up because it is not over yet. Mentally and physically, they have recovered, and we have strategized our game plan for tomorrow" said Walker.

On facing a Sudan team that is yet to play, Ghana midfielder, David Sandan said it is always ideal to watch and have an idea of your opponent, but the situation forces them to rather perfect their own strategies and not worry too much about Sudan's approach.

"It is always good to see your opponent play because it gives you an idea of what to expect and helps in your preparations. What is important for us is to learn our strategy and focus on executing it to our very best and not be too concerned with the fact that Sudan are yet to play. It is in our hands and we have to represent our country with pride" said Sandan.

The playmaker also stressed that they have put their mistakes behind them and that everything is now focused on the task at hand.

"The loss is now behind us. Yes, we were disappointed, but the tournament is still open for us to do well. It will not be an easy game. All the teams that are here are very competitive, so we will need to ensure that we execute our plan accordingly and give it our best shot" he concluded.

Kick-Off for the clash will be at 2000 GMT.