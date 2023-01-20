Liberia: LEC to Start Load Shedding Due to High Consumption Rate Amid Low Water Levels At Mt. Coffee Hydro

Monrovia — The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has informed its customers and the public of its new regulations of power shedding due to low energy with huge consumption to serve everyone.

According to LEC, its decision is backed by high energy consumption which has increased thus impacting the supply of available energy and therefore instituting new measures in other to meet the needs of all of its customers with limited load shedding.

"The management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation wishes to inform its customers and the public that energy consumption has increased significantly thus impacting the supply of available energy. Therefore, and in order to meet the needs of all customers, it has become necessary to institute limited load shedding. The network peak load has increased from an average load of 55MW to as high as 73.2MW during the evening hours," the LEC statement said.

LEC says as a result of the increase in energy demand, it has exceeded its 27MW contracted from Cl energies of La Cote d'Ivoire to help compensate for its energy supply deficit which represent the maximum allocation available to each CLSG country.

The LEC is, however, urging all of its customers to manage their current appropriately by turning off some of its appliances during evening hours.

"The LEC is urging its customers to conserve energy and turn off appliances and lights when not in use, especially during the evening hours when consumption is exceedingly high. Energy conservation by consumers will reduce the energy demand and the level of load shedding," the LEC statement added.

LEC further assured its customers that an additional supply of electricity is planned for next dry season to address the constant problem of energy supply deficit in the dry season.