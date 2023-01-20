Liberia: Death Announcement for Mr. Patrick K. Manjoe

The Manjoe and Peabody families deeply regret to announce the homegoing of Mr. Patrick Kolubah Manjoe, former Deputy Director General for Broadcasting of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mr. Manjoe, 62, transitioned from labor to eternal rest at the Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, surrounded by his wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn Manjoe, as well as other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements for the iconic broadcast journalist are the following:

Friday, February 3, 2023

Reflection of Life (wake keeping) to be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road Euless, Texas, 76053.

Saturday, February 4

Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 A.M. at the Ash Lane United Methodist Church located at 1001 W Ash Lane Euless, Texas, 76039.

The late Mr. Patrick Manjoe is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Manjoe; three children, Momo, Darlene, and Janet Manjoe; one grandson, Noah; several sisters and brothers, including Paulina and Rebecca Manjoe of the United States, Augustine, Morris, Jartu and several others of Liberia; as well as a host of family members and friends.

Plans are underway for the funeral to be broadcast on radio and social media. Details will follow in due course.

Signed: Gwendolyn Manjoe, wife of the deceased