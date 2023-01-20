Gambia: Hawks, Brikama Utd Edgy to Recuperate in 1st Division

Hawks FC and Brikama United will be nervous to win their next league fixtures to recover in the 2022-2023 Baluwo-sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The Red Devils and the Sateyba boys made a miserable start to the country's Elite League campaign after losing their two opening league matches.

Hawks FC slipped to Marimoo FC 2-0 in their opening league encounter before losing to Fortune FC 1-0 in their second league outing.

Brikama United lost to Team Rihno 2-1 in their opening league clash before slipping to Steve Biko 4-1 in their second league game.

The Red Devils and the Sateyba boys will be enthusiastic to win their upcoming league fixtures to bounce back in the country's Premier League after their woeful start to the league campaign.

Meanwhile, Steve Biko currently sit top-spot on the 2022-2023 Baluwo-sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF)First Division League table with 6 points after winning their two opening league outings.

The Bakau giant killers will fracas to win their next league match to maintain their wining form in the country's Elite League.