Gambia: Brikama 'Nawetan' Edges Closer As Dates Set for Knockout Semifinals

19 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The ongoing 2022 Brikama 'nawetan' season is edging closer to its climax as the Brikama Sports Committee scheduled dates for the last four (semifinals) fixtures of the Knockout tournament.

Touray's FC will aim to continue their fairytale when they face Nema United in the first semi-final fixture on Saturday 21st January 2023 to book a place in the final, while Nema United FC who came with a slogan "Our Land, Our Cup" mission will also be hoping to see themselves in the final.

Shallotte, formerly called Fortune FC, will lock horns with Jaliba United in the other semi-final fixture slated for Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Brikama Sports Committee nawetan Knockout Cup semifinal fixture

Saturday 21st January, 2023

Touray's FA vs Nema United FC - 4:30pm

Sunday 22nd January, 2023

Shallote FC vs Jaliba United FC - 4:30pm

