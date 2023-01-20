Gambia: NAATIP Holds Session On Trafficking-in-Person

As part of a broader move to monitor and combat all forms of Trafficking-In-Persons in the country, the National Agency Against Trafficking In-Person (NAATIP) last Monday convened a three-day session on Trafficking-In Person (TIP) questionnaires which requires response to provide solutions to its 2022/23 TIP report.

The event was held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center in Bijilo.

Addressing the gathering, Dawda A. Jallow, Attorney General and Minister for Justice acknowledged the dangers associated with trafficking-in-person, noting that his Ministry would continue to partner with institutions and support in the fight against Trafficking-In-Person.

"Trafficking-In-Person is not only buried in us, but it is also a serious crime and a huge human rights violation that must be confronted and all other forms of transnational crimes." he said.

Justice minister acknowledged that children and youth are often targeted in view of their vulnerabilities, adding that when they're subjected to it, it leads to emotional distress, homelessness, sexual abuse among others.

"Therefore, we should collectively condemn it as a government and we are committed to continuing our fight to end trafficking."

Also speaking, Fatou Kinteh, Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, representing the Office of the Vice President, flagged that The Gambia has been a transit point for Trafficking-in-Person particularly for women, girls and children for economic gains.

Gender minister acknowledged that The Gambia has also been a destination for children on the move rather than pursuing their education and they are ultimately found begging in the streets.

"We are ready to prosecute anyone found wanting." she stressed.

Thus, the questionnaires focus mainly on the updates from the details provided and assessment made in the 2022 TIP Report. Information provided in response focuses on government's efforts in its report from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.