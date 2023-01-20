Gambia: IRI Trains NAMs On Legislative Oversight

International Republican Institute (IRI) in partnership with the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly on Tuesday trained National Assembly members on effective legislative oversight to enhance their capacities in the deliberations of their works.

The training was funded by the United States Embassy in The Gambia through the Anglican Relief and Development Fund (ARDF) mechanism. The forum seeks to introduce participants to basic legislative functions, constituents' engagement, Standing Orders, use of the committee handbook and Training of Trainer's manual, advocacy reference manual for caucuses among a host of others.

At the ceremony, Fabakary T. Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly, underscored the importance of parliamentarians, saying they speak on behalf of the poor and other vulnerable groups to ensure development plans are informed by real priorities on the ground as well as to adopt requisite legislation among others.

Speaker Jatta informed that more than ever before, a growing interest in issues related to democracy, peace, and development, which he said, is a reflection of increased acceptance of democracy and good governance is not a luxury, but a fundamental requirement to achieve sustainable development.

For his part, Madi Jatta, country director of Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), said lawmakers must recognise that essentially, good governance and sustainable development of The Gambia lies squarely in their hands.

"Since 2018, WFD has been engaged with the National Assembly in supporting to build and strengthening its human and institutional capacity."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hence, he said they perceive the training by IRI as complementary, geared towards providing lawmakers and its members and staff with the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to be able to effectively perform their functions as set out in the Constitution and the Standing Orders.

John Charles Njie, chairman of The Association of NGOs in The Gambia (TANGO), informed that Civil Society is seen as critics; unfortunately, they are not because they are equally Gambians.

"Therefore, this capacity enhancement training is to strengthen the capacity of parliamentary and also to continue to build upon the foundations upon which they've started."

H.E. Eric Mahler, Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy in The Gambia, said his government remained firmly committed to working in collaboration with The Gambia government and citizens to achieve the possibility of an inherent and robust thriving democracy.

The training, he added, is to build and strengthen the capacities of lawmakers in their legislative processes.