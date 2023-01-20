Gambia: Trust Bank Presents Medical Items Worth D300k to EFSTH

Management of Trust Bank on Wednesday presented medical items worth three hundred thousand (D300, 000.00) dalasis to the Dialysis Unit of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

The gesture is in fulfillment of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

Presenting the items, Omar Mboob, deputy managing director of the bank, said the donation encapsulates the fantastic role that the unit plays in the daily lives of patients living with kidney problems.

He said the donation is a continuation of the work that the bank has been doing in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to support government in the provision of quality health care.

DMD Mboob, also recalled that in 2019, Trust Bank lost a staff member in the person of Ebrima Frazer, who used to visit the facility for treatment.

The dialysis treatment, he added is just a life sustaining treatment and as a nation, people should start focusing on creating awareness and to encourage the practice of organ donation.

"Moreover, as a nation we must also come together to ensure that the most appropriate infrastructure is in place to support organ donation and transplantation."

DMD Mboob reminded that getting regular dialysis treatment, usually three times a week for four hours at a time, would only help keep the patients alive.

"But a transplant would offer them more freedom and the ability to live longer, healthier and a more normal life."

"We must strive to reach a point where organ donation will become the norm when opportunities arise. To achieve this, we need to drive a fundamental culture which has left patients with little or no hope for life." he added.

In pursuit of the above, he encouraged people to start by ensuring that all those who died in circumstances where organ donation was a possibility are recognised and that their families are made aware of the possibility of giving the gift of life to others.