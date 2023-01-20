Gambia: Daya, Berending Scuffle for Survival in KSD Tourney

Daya and Berending are currently fighting for survival in the 2023 Approve Services (APS) sponsored-Kombo South District football tournament after their slow start to the yearly championship.

