Gambia: Daya, Berending Scuffle for Survival in KSD Tourney

19 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Daya and Berending are currently fighting for survival in the 2023 Approve Services (APS) sponsored-Kombo South District football tournament after their slow start to the yearly championship.

The duo require to beat Jambanjelly and Tanji in their final group matches this weekend to stay in the annual Kombo South District biggest football showpiece.

Daya and Berending are both struggling in the yearly Kombo South District football championship after losing their two opening group matches.

The Daya boys and the Berending boys must avoid defeat against Jambanjelly and Tanji in their final group matches to stay in the annual Kombo South District football tournament.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.