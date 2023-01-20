Sudan: South Darfur Fires Destroy Homes, Crops - Victims Appeal for Aid

13 January 2023
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Katila / ED El Fursan — South Darfur witnessed two extensive fires this week, which destroyed large quantities of crops. Locals call for urgent intervention and aid. A huge fire broke out in Antikina village in Katila on Wednesday. Witnesses said the fire destroyed four houses and crops such as sorghum, fava beans, and sesame.

They called on the South Darfur government to intervene to provide shelter for "the families who have lost everything and are left in the open".

On Monday, another massive fire broke out in El Tabaldiya neighbourhood in Ed El Fursan and caused significant damage to more than 15 homes.

Ibrahim Mahmoud, a resident of the neighbourhood, told Radio Dabanga that the fire destroyed large quantities of crops as well. He, too, appealing to the government and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently and meet the immediate needs of those affected.

