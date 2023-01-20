Nigeria: Fuel Price Hike Is Last Kick of Dying Regime - Labour

Organised labour has described Federal Government's increase of pump price of fuel from N170 to N185 as the last kick of a dying regime.

Government had officially increased the price of petrol by 8.8 per cent to N185 per litre, from N170 per litre.

The ex-depot price also shot up from N148 per litre to N167.

However, Vanguard's findings show that many filling stations have been selling far above this new price, a situation which may have made the new price almost unrealistic.

Reacting to the announcement of the petrol hike, Organised Labour expressed shock, describing it as the "last kick of a dying regime."

A top labour leader, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity because organized labour needs to meet and take a full decision on the matter, called on Nigerians to resist the hike.

The labour leader urged Nigerians to express their frustration at the forthcoming polls.

"It is shocking that this government has decided to add to the suffering of Nigerians in the midst of unbearable hardship occasion by anti-people's policies of the government.

"This increase is totally rejected and unacceptable to organised labour and the entire suffering Nigerian masses.

"We see this increase as the last kick of a dying regime and Nigerians are not ready to die with the regime.

"We cannot continue on this lane. The government cannot continue to use its failures to punish Nigerians.

"We have an understanding that we are not going to talk about any of the issues until the local refineries are functioning.

"It is wicked, insensitive and the height of provocation.

"We are not only going to resist the Nigerian masses, but the Nigerian workers and the ordinary Nigerians will also express their frustration at the polls.

"The increase has reinforced the belief that Nigerians must take our destinies into our hands," the labour leader said.