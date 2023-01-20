Ghana: Agradaa's Lawyer in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Policeman

Theophilus Donkor, the counsel for the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Koranteng, also known as Nana Agradaa, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court yesterday for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

His plea was not taken and the case has been adjourned to January 25.

When the case was called, the lawyer told the court presided over by Mrs Rosemond Baah Torso that he had already filed a motion to challenge the capacity of the police.

Mr Donkor, was said to have assaulted the policeman when Nana Agradaa was being arrested last Monday.

The lawyer is on four provisional charges, including assault on public officer and offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

Nana Agraada had been in and out of court for some time over some criminal charges. She was later discharged and subsequently rearrested.