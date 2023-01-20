Ghana: Producer Inflation Falls By 25.7 Percent in December 2022

The year-on-year inflation rate at factory gate prices for all goods and services fell to 52.3 per cent in December 2022, from 78.0 per cent recorded in November 2022, data from the Ghana Statistical Services has revealed.

The monthly change rate was -13.3 per cent, indicating the rate of inflation slowed down during the month under review.

This Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for December 2023 is however not too different from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 54.1 per cent for the same period.

The PPI in the Industry less construction sector decreased to 65.7 per cent in December 2022, from 94.3 per cent in November 2022.

The rate in the construction sector decreased to 22.1 per cent in December 2022, from 26.6 per cent in November 2022.

Construction PPI falls

The inflation in the construction of buildings sub-sector decreased by 22.2 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 100.2 per cent to 78.0 per cent in December 2022.

The rate for the civil engineering sub-sector decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.4 per cent in December 2022.

The specialised construction activities sub-sector recorded a 4.9 per cent inflation rate for December 2022 compared with 4.8 per cent in November 2022.

Industrial PPI decreases

The industrial producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 42.2 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 115.6% to 73.4% in December 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Manufacturing sub-sector decreased by 20.1 percentage points to 64.2% in December 2022.

Electricity and gas recorded a 30.4 per cent inflation rate for December 2022, a decrease of 4.5 percentage points over the November rate of (34.9 per cent).

The Water supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management Sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of 24.1 per cent.

In the services sector, the rate decreased from 12.6 per cent in November 2022 to 10.0 per cent in December 2022.

The service producer price inflation in the Transport and Storage sub-sector decreased by 24.0 percentage points over the November 2022 rate of 87.6 per cent to 63.6 per cent in December 2022.

The accommodation and food sub-sector rate decreased by 20.2 percentage points to 32.5 per cent in December 2022.

The information and communication sub-sector recorded a 2.7 per cent inflation rate for December 2022 compared to 2.2 per cent in November 2022