Ghana: GUM Can Redeem Country's Economic Woes - Leader

20 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, has called on Ghanaians to give the party a chance to change the economic fortunes of the country for the better in the 2024 general election.

"Over the years, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had shown they have nothing better to offer and there is the need for a change," he stated.

Speaking during a media interaction in Accra on Wednesday about the current activities of GUM, Rev. Andrews stated the party had proven they were the best choice to lead the country in the next general elections.

GUM made waves with their first entrance during the 2020 elections as its flagbearer Rev. Andrews came third behind the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeating some already existing parties including the People's National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The party, Rev. Andrews explained, was focused on creating jobs, transparent leadership and ensuring economic freedom to the citizenry by utilising local resources.

On education he noted that, the party would move towards knowledge and skills training, saying that it was the way to go as was showcased by developed countries through adding value to raw materials.

"Government should work hard and create jobs for the people instead of taxing them unnecessarily, provide affordable houses to reduce the huge rent burdens on families.

We will bring back the ideals of former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and revive old companies and build new factories to give jobs to the youth.

Government-owned enterprises should be revived and new ones created to absorb the youth and desist from selling the companies to outsiders," he stated.

On the construction of the National Cathedral, Rev. Andrews said the structure would in no way address the economic challenges confronting the country, rather it was a waste of the state's money.

The General Secretary of the party, Kojo Gold Arhinful, said they would bounce back stronger than before to restore confidence in Ghanaians.

"GUM is the option now from the hardships perpetuated by the NDC and NPP. GUM has vision for development and would create jobs and provide the change needed by Ghanaians," he stressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.