Ghana: GUM Can Redeem Country's Economic Woes - Leader

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, has called on Ghanaians to give the party a chance to change the economic fortunes of the country for the better in the 2024 general election.

"Over the years, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had shown they have nothing better to offer and there is the need for a change," he stated.

Speaking during a media interaction in Accra on Wednesday about the current activities of GUM, Rev. Andrews stated the party had proven they were the best choice to lead the country in the next general elections.

GUM made waves with their first entrance during the 2020 elections as its flagbearer Rev. Andrews came third behind the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeating some already existing parties including the People's National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The party, Rev. Andrews explained, was focused on creating jobs, transparent leadership and ensuring economic freedom to the citizenry by utilising local resources.

On education he noted that, the party would move towards knowledge and skills training, saying that it was the way to go as was showcased by developed countries through adding value to raw materials.

"Government should work hard and create jobs for the people instead of taxing them unnecessarily, provide affordable houses to reduce the huge rent burdens on families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We will bring back the ideals of former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and revive old companies and build new factories to give jobs to the youth.

Government-owned enterprises should be revived and new ones created to absorb the youth and desist from selling the companies to outsiders," he stated.

On the construction of the National Cathedral, Rev. Andrews said the structure would in no way address the economic challenges confronting the country, rather it was a waste of the state's money.

The General Secretary of the party, Kojo Gold Arhinful, said they would bounce back stronger than before to restore confidence in Ghanaians.

"GUM is the option now from the hardships perpetuated by the NDC and NPP. GUM has vision for development and would create jobs and provide the change needed by Ghanaians," he stressed.