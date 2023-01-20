Ghana: Ashaiman Div. 3 League to Start Jan 28

The Ashaiman District Football Association (ASDA) will kick start the 2022/23 Division 3 League on January 28.

It has also announced February 18 for the commencement of the Juvenile League.

This came to light at the 2022/23 Ordinary Congress of the Association held at the St. Augustine Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Addressing the delegates, ASDA Chairman, Mr Raphael Tommy said the 'Catch Them Young' policy referees has been a success and given young and determined youngsters the platform to officiate.

He said the 2021/22 season had 20 clubs in two zones with Felanth FC emerging champions after beating Dawhenya City in the play-off to qualify for the Greater Accra Division Two League.

The new season, he said, will follow the same format with winners from each zone playing in a play-off to determine the winner for the Greater Accra Division 2 League (GARFA).

The format, he said, was adopted to reduce the number of matches clubs would have to play, ease the financial burden on the clubs and also ensure quality officiating with three clubs to be relegated at the end of the season.

On affiliation fees, he announced that third division clubs would pay an amount of GH¢500.00, juvenile clubs pay an amount of GH¢300.00 and GH¢100.00 and GH¢50.00 for officiating for the two groups.

He cautioned clubs to have their officials registered and added that failure to do so will result in a disciplinary action.

Vice-Chairman of GARFA, Mr Gabriel Kwao, congratulated the newly promoted clubs, assured GARFA's support and presented footballs to the clubs.