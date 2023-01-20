Ghana: Jospong Group Marks 10 Years of Annual Leadership Confab

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) on Wednesday opened its 2023 Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) here at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The five-day conference, which is being attended by over 1,000 directors, managers, senior officers among other staff members of JGC, is on the theme: People, Process & Performance -The Pathway to Success in a Turbulent Market."

This year's conference marked the 10th anniversary of the JLC series.

There were also some colourful cultural displays by some of the subsidiaries of JGC, which attracted loud applause from the participants.

In an opening address, the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the aim of the JGC was to improve the lot of people.

According to him, though money was important in the running of businesses, "JGC is not here for money but to improve the lives of people."

He attributed the success story of his group to God, adding that God had been his guide and pillar throughout the JGC's journey so far.

The JGC, he contended, was founded on the principles of God and people, stressing that the group's "primary goal is to improve the lives of people."

Dr Siaw Agyepong indicated that throughout his business life, he had consistently seen that the God factor triumphs over all challenges adding "I am always grateful to God."

The mission of the JGC, he said, was to be the leading environmental sanitation management company in Africa, with its vision aimed at "improving the lives of people and their environment."

Recounting how far the JLC has come since its inception in 2013, the Executive Chairman of JGC said the leadership conference started as retreats.

The outcome of the retreats, Dr Siaw Agyepong noted, led to the creation of the Group Office and many other remarkable achievements.

"The 2013 January and July retreats thus became a defining moment for the group," he stressed.

He thus seized the opportunity to commend, specially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his leadership guidance and support for his group.

He was equally full of praise for the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and others within his group's operational activities, and all the staff members of JGC for their hard work and sacrifices.

"We have come this far because of the critical role played by every staff of JGC," he asserted.

The guest speaker, Reverend Sam Adeyemi, a Nigerian clergyman and motivational speaker, in a presentation christened: "Celebrating the champions in people", said transformational leaders empower employees with praise and appreciation.

He said there was nothing like a "perfect employee" in this world, insisting that leaders must rather leverage on the skills and talents of people.

"Leadership is not about titles and egos but one that must make champions in the people," he said.