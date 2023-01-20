Africa: Yacine Wa Massamba Committed to Niger Cause

From first glance, Yacine wa Massamba is laid back but a closer look at him depicts a cheerful soul who is grateful for the fresh air around him and generally the gratitude that comes with being able to chase one's dreams, be it on a football pitch or beyond.

The 22-year-old forward who features for USGN in Niger has already ticked some major boxes on his lifelong to-do-list including representing his country at the 2017 AFCON U17 in Gabon finishing fourth and consequently qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup in India in the same year.

The Young Menas reached the Round of 16, losing to Ghana 2-0, and despite failing to progress to the quarter-finals, Wa Massamba and his team-mates gained the experience of a lifetime. This exposure has shaped his career since then.

"That was a memorable time in my life and football career. I will always remember it. That was the first time that I was playing international football and we made history in Niger. We shall always remember this special moment," Wa Massamba told CAFOnline.com.

Born in Niamey to a Congolese father and Nigerien mother, Wa Massamba admits that he has never been to Congo but hopes to visit Brazzaville one day.

"My father is Congolese, but I am Nigerien. I was born and raised in Niamey, and I call Niamey home. I have so many friends and family there and it is such an honour to represent my country at the CHAN."

On return from India, Wa Massamba's signature was in high demand, and he went to ply his trade in Hassania Agadir in the Moroccan Botola League. He later returned home and he is on a journey to revamp his career.

Wa Massamba's new objective now is to help Niger make history at the TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 in Algeria. The Menas are in a tricky Group E and when they come up against Wa Massamba's country of origin, he will have to deliver for Niger.

"Of course, I will shake hands with the Congolese players before the game. These are the values of football but after the game, I will mention to them that my father is from Congo and then we shall laugh about it," he says with a big smile on his face.

Niger coach Harouna Doula spoke highly of the youngster and said, "Wa Massamba is a good player who contributes a lot to our team. He has the experience of playing at an international tournament like the U17 World Cup and this is something that will help us here in Algeria."

Niger will be up against Congo on Friday at 1900 GMT at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

The last time the two sides met was January 21, 2021 - two years ago on Saturday and they settled for a 1-1 draw in Douala, Cameroon.