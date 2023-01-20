Lesotho: Matlama Start Second Round On High Note

VODACOM Premier League (VPL) defending champions, Matlama, started the second round of the season in style by beating Swallows 2-0 on Sunday at LCS ground.

New signing Lefu Theko from Machokha and striker Mokoena Khoanyane's goals saw Tse Putsoa return to their winning ways after a three-match winless streak before the December break.

The win has revived hope among Matlama supporters after the team's under-par performance in the first round where they managed to win only six games out of 16 played. They drew in seven and lost three.

There is also hope that the champions will turn a corner after a massive reshuffling of their squad where they released 10 players at a go at the end of the first round. Since then Matlama have been one of the busiest side in the market during the ongoing transfer window.

Some of their confirmed new signings so far include, Theko, Santi Nts'ohi and Ts'okolo Nyamatane, both from Lijabatho. There are rumours that more new faces will be brought on board before the end of this month.

Matlama are currently sitting on position six with 26 points.

Meanwhile, log leaders Bantu have extended their winning streak to 12 games by beating Manonyane 1-2 on Saturday in Nyakosoba. Bantu have 39 points.

The Mafeteng based side also got a boost in this transfer window after they finally secured International Transfer Certificates (ITC) of their top singings whom they failed to use in the first round. That was after they delayed to get the ITCs and failed to register the players. The players include former player Ramasimong Malosiane, Luciano Matsoso and Boitumelo Melejoane.

Meanwhile, Linare beat Lioli 0-1 on Sunday in Teyateyaneng to move up to second position with 32 while Lioli remained at ninth with 21.

LCS dropped from second position to fourth after losing 0-1 to LMPS on Saturday at LCS playground. Lijabatho handed Galaxy a 0-1 defeat in Maputsoe, while Lifofane registered their second win of the season by a 2-1 victory over Liphakoe in Butha-Buthe.

In other Sunday games, LDF beat CCX 5-0 during a match played at Ratjomose Barracks while Naughty lost 0-1 to Machokha in Mafeteng.