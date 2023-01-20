Lesotho: Mofomobe Accuses Moleleki of Pushing for Letsoela's Ouster

BASOTHO National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, has accused Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Monyane Moleleki of being a bad influence on the country and its affairs.

Mr Mofomobe this week sensationally claimed in an interview with the Lesotho Times that Mr Moleleki had been holding some clandestine meetings with top government officials to have army commander, Mojalefa Letsoela, and other officers in institutions of governance removed. He did not say when or where such meetings have taken place.

The Lesotho Times sought the interview after Mr Mofomobe recorded and aired a series of video clips on various social media platforms wherein he made a multitude of claims against Mr Moleleki.

"I am not going to shy away from saying that there is a plot being initiated by this old man (Moleleki) and some army insiders to remove the army commander. However, it will not succeed," he said in one of the videos.

He claimed Mr Moleleki was causing discord in the army to smoothen the path for a relative to succeed Lieutenant General Letsoela.

The relative claimed by Mr Mofomobe is a serving senior officer in the army. The Lesotho Times cannot mention his name for professional reasons.

Mr Mofomobe reiterated his allegations against Mr Moleleki when contacted by the Lesotho Times this week.

"Indeed, such a plot exists. It is Moleleki's plan to push his relative to succeed Lt-Gen Letsoela," he said.

He warned that should the plot materialize, things would never be the same again in Lesotho.

"We were no longer scared of the LDF because it has improved it image. If this man who is a relative of Moleleki makes it to the helm of the army, it will be chaos.

"This old man (Moleleki) has been destabilising Lesotho since 1993 when he joined parliament," Mr Mofomobe said.

He said it was high time the former deputy prime minister retired from politics and stopped meddling in the affairs of the army.

Although Lt-Gen Letsoela had his own shortcomings, he had generally done well in his job and did not deserve to be replaced from his position at the instigation of Mr Moleleki, Mr Mofomobe told the Lesotho Times.

"Moleleki and whoever else he is plotting with to have the army boss and others sacked should know that if they dare touch Lt-Gen Letsoela, they would have touched a nerve. The army commander has done extremely well for us to be where we are and to have the stability we are currently enjoying... .Basotho will be very angry if Lt-Gen Letsoela is targeted and vindictively purged."

The Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) yesterday said it could not comment on Mr Mofomobe's remarks.

"We have nothing to say on the matter," LDF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, said.

Even though Mr Moleleki's phone rang unanswered, his party's spokesperson, Thuso Litjobo, was quick to call Mr Mofomobe to order.

He said as a party they were not going to sit back and watch Mr Mofomobe drag their leader's name "in the mud".

Mr Litjobo said Mr Mofomobe should respect Mr Moleleki and other leaders if he also wanted to be respected.

He further advised the BNP leader to stop meddling in the country's security issues as he was just a modest civilian.

"We are aware of the allegations levelled against our leader by Mofomobe. I would like to warn him that he is now a grown man and should show it in his behaviour.

"I am only saying this because he (Mofomobe) has no respect for anyone, be it a leader, a priest or a chief. He has no respect at all not, even for yourself.

"Please repent. I also advise that you (Mofomobe) refrain meddling in security issues. Get out of the barracks, that is not a field where civilians and politicians can play. Beware!" Mr Litjobo said in remarks directed to Mr Mofomobe.

Mr Moleleki is not himself in government but his AD is part of Prime Minister Sam Matekane's three party coalition. It hold the Ministry of Education and Training portfolio held by Professor Ntoi Rapapa.