Nigeria: 10 Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Divorced in 2022

While it is indeed a fact that marriage crashes are not peculiar to celebrities alone as from all walks of life, couples fall out and split, the perception that celebrity marriages are perfect is still an illusion that many people need to come to terms with.

It's actually true that when celebrities announce that they will be getting married, their colleagues, friend's and fans wish them well and usually wait in anticipation for the event.

Years down the line when the marriage hit the rocks, fans become unhappy and distraught, while some applaud such decisions, especially in cases where the marriage is an abusive one.

In recent times,some high profile celebrities walked away from their marriages for situations that were no longer convenient to them. We'll take a look at 10 celebrity marriages that failed in 2022.

Ireti & Patrick Doyle

Nigerian actress Ireti Doyle in January,finally announced a divorce from her husband and veteran broadcaster, Patrick Doyle.Ireti made the disclosure in her interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.She explaining how she suffered physical and domestic violence as a teen, Ireti noted that she had no business with marriage when she became a mother.Sharing the interview video on her Instagram page, the actress wrote, "We are officially divorced."The mother of four had moved out from her husband's house to her apartment at Anthony Village in Lagos.

Julius Agwu & Ibiere

News of the end of the 14-year-old marriage of Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere, broke in 2022. Mr Agwu and his wife were wedded in Port Harcourt Rivers State on May 31, 2008, and have two kids, Zahra & Zadok.

The couple had a series of challenging times when Mr Agwu successfully underwent brain surgery in 2015. He recovered but then relapsed in 2016 when he went to London for his show.The comedian, however, confirmed their divorce on the 11th of December in an interview with On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze.

Korra Obidi & Justin Dean

Singer,author and dancer,Korra Obidi ended their marriage in March 2022,in an unsavoury manner.Dean disclosed that he was getting a divorce saying it was the hardest decision of his life. He said he was leaving the marriage because of his mental health.He then promised to fight Obidi in court for full custody of their two girls.In November, Korra took to social media to rejoice as her divorce was finalised and she won custody of her children.

Kalu Ikeagwu and Ijeoma

In May, Nollywood star Kalu Ikeagwu told an Ikeja High Court that his estranged wife, Ijeoma, allegedly deserted their matrimonial home and prevented him from gaining access to their two children.Mr Ikeagwu, in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021, sought a dissolution of his six-year-old marriage to Ijeoma, a makeup artist. The British-Nigerian actor also seeks full custody of his three-year-old son and ten-year-old step-daughter.

Funke & JJC

In June, veteran rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, confirmed that his marriage to actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has ended. In a statement, Skillz announced to the public that they are both "pursuing separate lives."

Paul Okoye & Anita

Paul Okoye of the popular singing duo P-Square and Anita,were granted a divorce by an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama.The couple had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter in July, alleging several problems.Paul Okoye recently unveiled a new lover with the divorce been finalized.

Joseph Ameh & Kaffy

Although they officially parted ways last year, news of the divorce of professional dancer and instructor Kafayat Ameh, known as Kaffy Dance, and her husband, Joseph Ameh, filtered in early 2022.Kaffy had disclosed in her new podcast episode 'JustKaffy' that she's single but not searching. The dancer revealed that she was bitter in her marriage and that taking a chance to break up her marriage was to see both parties grow in their different careers.

Saint Obi and Lynda

In 2022 news of veteran Nollywood Saint Obi, divorcing his wife, Lynda Nwafor nee Amobi, was made public. The Judge handling the case, Omotayo O. Majekodunmi, issued a bench warrant for her arrest. In a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State, the actor accused his wife Lynda and her brothers, Michael and Chukwumobi Amobi, of attempting to kill him.

Do2dtun & Omotayo

Omotayo, the wife of on-air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, filed for separation from the Cool FM's host over allegations of forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.His wife is the younger sister of the famous singer D'banj.The duo got married in 2013, and the marriage produced two children.However.

Basketmouth & Elsie

Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth announced that he was was divorcing his wife, Elsie,in December 2022.Basketmouth, who has been married to Elsie for 12 years, described the separation as an unavoidable situation.

He wrote; "After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need."

The couple have three children.