Nigeria: Kidnapped Plateau Monarch Rescued As Police Lose One, Nab Two

21 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

Police in Plateau State said yesterday they arrested abductors of the paramount traditional ruler of Izere in Jos East local government area, Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the state police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, a distress call was received by Angware Police Divisional headquarters that gunmen entered the residence Dr. Wakili and kidnapped him.

The statement as soon as the information was received, police operatives led by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa raced to scene to rescue the monarch but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun battle where one of the operatives sustained a gunshot injury and one yet to be identified civilian guard was shot dead by the kidnappers.

He added that in a relentless effort, the police and other security agencies strategised to rescue the traditional ruler and arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap.

The spokesman said the injured police officer was taken to hospital while the body of the deceased was deposited at a

hospital for autopsy, stressing that investigation was in progress to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

Our correspondent gathered that the first class monarch was kidnapped from his palace in Shere district of Jos East around 3am yesterday and taken to an unknown place.

The chairman of Jos East Council Area, Ezekiel Izang, who confirmed the incident to newsmen through telephone said the gunmen invaded the community and began shooting at anything on sight before gaining access to the palace.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.