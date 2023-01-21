Nigeria: Kidnapped Plateau Monarch Rescued As Police Lose One, Nab Two

Police in Plateau State said yesterday they arrested abductors of the paramount traditional ruler of Izere in Jos East local government area, Rev. Dr. Azi Wakili.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the state police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, a distress call was received by Angware Police Divisional headquarters that gunmen entered the residence Dr. Wakili and kidnapped him.

The statement as soon as the information was received, police operatives led by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa raced to scene to rescue the monarch but were engaged by the gunmen in a gun battle where one of the operatives sustained a gunshot injury and one yet to be identified civilian guard was shot dead by the kidnappers.

He added that in a relentless effort, the police and other security agencies strategised to rescue the traditional ruler and arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap.

The spokesman said the injured police officer was taken to hospital while the body of the deceased was deposited at a

hospital for autopsy, stressing that investigation was in progress to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

Our correspondent gathered that the first class monarch was kidnapped from his palace in Shere district of Jos East around 3am yesterday and taken to an unknown place.

The chairman of Jos East Council Area, Ezekiel Izang, who confirmed the incident to newsmen through telephone said the gunmen invaded the community and began shooting at anything on sight before gaining access to the palace.