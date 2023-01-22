Nigeria: Obi Promises to End Economic Wastages, Insecurity

In continuation of his presidential campaign, candidate of the labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has promised that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring that all forms of economic wastage are curtailed and lost monies are recovered if elected president come February 25.

This is even as he assured that he would equally provide security and ensure that all blood-letting and unwarranted killings are finally brought to an end.

Mr Obi gave the promise yesterday during his presidential campaign visit to Southern Kaduna where he commiserated with the people of the region over the killings and incessant attacks.

The former governor of Anambra State and his running mate, Sen Datti Baba-Ahmed also emphasised that their government would genuinely fight corruption and bring all corrupt people to book.

The presidential hopeful was accompanied by the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former finance minister, Sen Nenadi Usman; human rights activist, Aisha Yusufu; national chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure and the party's national secretary, Alh Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

Others were the governorship candidate, Hon Jonathan Asake and his running mate, Bashir Idris Aliyu; Southern Kaduna Senatorial candidate, Engr Michael Ayuba Auta, among other notable party leaders.

At the palace of the chief of Kagoro with other southern Kaduna prominent chiefs in attendance, Obi commiserated with the good people of Southern Kaduna over the killings and prayed to God to bring an end to the killings and unwarranted attacks.

He assured however that with him at the helm of affairs as the president of Nigeria, he would bring to an end all forms of insecurity not only in southern Kaduna but Nigeria as a whole.