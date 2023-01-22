Nigeria: Federal Govt to Reverse Medical Tourism Abroad As Group Plans $700m Health Center in Nigeria

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured that the Nigerian healthcare system will ultimately become a hub of medical tourism, stating that a major investment deal worth $700 million is being earmarked to build cancer treatment and diagnosis center in the country.

According to the NIDCOM Boss the health center will be built in the country, through the establishment of the Africa Medical Centre for Excellence (AMCE).

Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this in Abuja while receiving Mr. Brian Deaver, the CEO, AMCE and his team who paid her a courtesy call in her office recently, a statement issued by the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said.

Noting that a number of Nigerian professionals in the healthcare industry were beginning to invest in the sector in Nigeria, the former lawmaker said that with the volume of Medical facilities planned for the centre, it will go a long way to reduce brain drain of medical professionals and a game changer in medical tourism.

Dabiri-Erewa added that having NiDCOM on board as a partner will help attract Nigerian medical personnel working in the Diaspora to tap into their expertise and capacity building.

"With the assemblage of this wonderful team, I am optimistic that the project is already a huge success. I therefore assure you of our support and partnership in this regard", she said.

She added that if the vision and mission of the project is fully implemented as conceived, it will not only revamp the current situation of Nigeria's health sector but will change Nigeria to a centre of destination for medical tourism.

She, however, advised that there should be provision for the treatment of the less privileged in the society, so that the facilities will be for all categories of humanity.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa seized the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Aisha Umar, the Chief Medical Officer of AMCE on her latest appointment, describing her as one of the best in the health sector.

The NiDCOM Boss gave the assurance of the Commission's readiness to work with AMCE group, as a Technical Committee will be created to that effect.

Earlier, Mr. Brian Deaver, the CEO of AMCE, who introduced his team of experts, said that the project is a world-class medical service hub aimed at providing efficient health care delivery in Nigeria, especially in Cancer and Cardiovascular related treatments.

According to him, the establishment of the Centre in Nigeria will reverse the flow of external medical tourism, estimated at six billion dollars annually.

With the on-going project in Nigeria, Deaver said that over 1,000 Nigerian medical and non-medical staff will be recruited.

He said that the centre will be one of the many world class cancer treatment and diagnosis centres to be built in Nigeria with over $700 million funding support from an Afrexim bank

Speaking in the same vein, Dr. Aisha Umar, the Chief Medical Officer of AMCE said that the group has been enthusiastic in partnering with Africa in Healthcare delivery with the pilot business in Abuja, Nigeria in the next two years as well as providing excellent training for medical personnel.