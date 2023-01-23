Nigeria: BBTitans - Nine Housemates Escape First Eviction

22 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

It was all tense on Sunday night when the first eviction show debuted on Big Brother Titans with the hosts Nigeria's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South Africa's Lawrence Maleka starting with a review of the housemates' experience during the week.

However, the tension got doused when no housemate was evicted denoting that all 24 housemates would continue for at least, yet another week.

Nine housemates were nominated for eviction and they included: Blaqboi, Jaypee, Nana, Olivia, Yaya, Yemi Cregx, Jenni, Justin, and Khosi.

Recall that the show debuted on January 15th with 20 housemates before eventually swelling to 24 on Thursday with Biggie pulling off a surprise by introducing four new housemates.

Dramas, gossips, ships have headlined the first week of the show with many viewers looking forward to more exciting actions from the housemates having spent one week together under the same roof.

