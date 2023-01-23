Nigeria: Obi Meets Religious Leaders in Southern Kaduna, Promises to 'Serve' Nigeria If Elected

21 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The Labour Party candidate said there would be no rift between him and his deputy if elected president.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday pledged to diligently serve the country if elected in next month's presidential election.

Mr Obi made the pledge while meeting with Muslim and Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna, North-west Nigeria.

Mr Obi, who was in company of his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba - Ahmed, dismissed the concern raised by one of the religious leader over possible disagreemnt with his running mate if they are elected into office.

During the meeting at the Throne Room Ministry in Kafanchan, Mr Obi said he and his running mate are passionate about serving nigeria and not to make money.

"The reason why people quarrel is transaction. I have no reason for self enrichment, God has given me enough. I am contented. Those who steal government money abuse God's grace. We want to work for this country. There is no other thing we need," Mr Obi said.

Mr Obi insisted that what Nigeria lacks are committed and competent leaders.

"We will fight corruption. Presidency requires physical and mental energy, and not a retirement home for old and tired people.

"There is nothing wrong with Nigeria, what is wrong is bad leadership. Our leaders have refused to rise above expectations," he added.

"We need leadership, Datti and I will not shy away to secure Nigeria. We are promising Nigerians that after our leadership there will be a difference," he stated.

