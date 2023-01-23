Nigeria: Atiku'll Kick Out Poverty, Insecurity in Nigeria, Says Wife

Wife of the Presidential Candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Titi Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that her husband will end poverty and insecurity if elected as the next president of Nigeria.

Mrs. Abubakar, who gave the assurance stated at a town hall meeting with Ogun women in Abeokuta, explained that good governance is not new to her husband, hence his resolve to take up the position to be Nigeria's next president.

She noted that her husband was instrumental to the success recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo's eight years tenure.

Mrs Atiku described her husband as a unifier, capable of fixing the various challenges facing the nation.

She listed the challenges facing the country to include, including insecurity, unemployment and poverty among others, adding that her husband has enough experience to deliver to the country.

"If you voted Atiku, you vote out poverty, if you voted Atiku, you vote out insecurity. Atiku has done it before. If you voted Atiku, you vote security, you vote good economy, you vote to restructure.

"Atiku wants to restructure, Atiku wants to rebuild, Atiku wants to rescue, Atiku wants to reset Nigeria, Atiku wants to bring back the lost glory of Nigeria.

Atiku will unify Nigeria, after all, I'm a Yoruba woman married to a Fulani man for over 50 years, that is the Nigeria that I want for us all," she said.

She noted that if her husband is voted in, she would become the first Yoruba First Lady, urging the Southwest to give maximum support to her husband in the February 25 election.

She said, "No Yoruba woman has ever become a first lady in this country. So, I plead with you that for Yorubas to be happy, please vote for my husband and everything me and my husband have promised, we are going to fulfil and if we don't do it, you can hold me responsible.

"I promise you that everything that women in Ogun State and even the entire women in the SouthWest need, I will do because I'm one of you, I'm from Osun State and I will not disappoint you.

"Don't let the APC deceive you, remember that your vote for Atiku is a vote for Yoruba and the SouthWest."

Also Speaking, PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, noted that the PDP government had always ensured a better life for her citizens.

She urged the women not to keep their PVCs inside the wardrobe after collection, but to ensure they go out en masse and vote for PDP candidates.

The wife of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Adenike Adebutu, commended Mrs Abubakar for always fighting for the course of Nigerian women and children.

Mrs Adebutu also called on the women not to allow themselves to be disenfranchised by ensuring that they collect their PVCs before the deadline for collection.